Apria (NYSE:APR) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apria and Chemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.98 $46.14 million $46.48 0.66 Chemed $2.08 billion 3.82 $319.47 million $18.08 27.57

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apria and Chemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apria presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Chemed has a consensus target price of $580.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Chemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Apria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A Chemed 15.73% 36.43% 22.20%

Summary

Chemed beats Apria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

