AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

APP opened at $74.36 on Friday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

