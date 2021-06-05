Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 13.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

AAPL stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.