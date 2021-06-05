API3 Price Reaches $3.74 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00010493 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.01011037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.09970249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00053622 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

