APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -390.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in APA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in APA by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

