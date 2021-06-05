Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. AON reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.02. 1,314,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. AON has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in AON by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AON by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.