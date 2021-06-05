Anyswap Price Reaches $3.28 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and $1.75 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00009118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

