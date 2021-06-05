AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Volume Hits $135,273.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.53 million and $135,273.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,547,513 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

