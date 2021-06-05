AnimalGo (GOM2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.01022576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.91 or 0.10176828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054047 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.