Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SILK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

