Analyzing Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 0.46% 9.11% 2.53% Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ManpowerGroup and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 0 9 0 2.80 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus price target of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.90%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than ManpowerGroup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $18.00 billion 0.37 $23.80 million $3.67 33.44 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.75

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManpowerGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

