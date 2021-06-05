Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after buying an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

