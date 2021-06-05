Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Price Target at €52.85

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

