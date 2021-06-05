Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target at $196.50

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

