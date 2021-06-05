Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $24.00

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79. Clarus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.