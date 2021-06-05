Analysts Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Target Price at €28.12

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at €26.66 ($31.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.84. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.12 ($31.91).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.