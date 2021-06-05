Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $65,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.