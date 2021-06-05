Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $83,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 225,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

