Analysts Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.84. L Brands posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

