Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $445.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.90 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $546.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,512. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

