Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

