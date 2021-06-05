Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $4.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the lowest is $3.73. Biogen reported earnings of $10.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.06 to $21.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

BIIB traded up $13.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.14. 2,940,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,050. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

