Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

ASPS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 87,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,978. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

