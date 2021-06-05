Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

WAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 856,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $86.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.