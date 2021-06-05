Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

