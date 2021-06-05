Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

