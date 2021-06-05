Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

