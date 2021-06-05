Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

