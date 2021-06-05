AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $546,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

