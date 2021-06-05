AMG National Trust Bank Has $236,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

