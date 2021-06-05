AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 17,049 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAC. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.