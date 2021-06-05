AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

