AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Ronald J. Oscher Sells 39,650 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

