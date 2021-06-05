Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Lowered by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -773.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

