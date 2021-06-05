American International Group Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after buying an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $16,288,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $14,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.78.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

