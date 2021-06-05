American International Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,163.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $93.16 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

