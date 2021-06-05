American International Group Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.