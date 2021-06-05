American International Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after acquiring an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.