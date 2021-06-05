American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $139.56 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 181.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

