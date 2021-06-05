Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 113,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

