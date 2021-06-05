AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 over the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

