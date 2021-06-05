Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harbor Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harbor Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,275.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

