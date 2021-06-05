Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,180 shares of company stock worth $837,996.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$57.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1577594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.