Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

ALT opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $117,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

