Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $184.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

