Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.65 million, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

