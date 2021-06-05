Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,243,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 273,363 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

