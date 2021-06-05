Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

NYSE IFF opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

