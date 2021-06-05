Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESNT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

