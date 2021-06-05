Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $47.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,451.76. 1,297,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

